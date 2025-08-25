Tony Khan officially changes major AEW rule after Forbidden Door 2025

Tony Khan made an official change to one of AEW's unique rules earlier today, following the conclusion of Forbidden Door. This comes after it was showcased during the show.Last year at All In: London, the promotion began the tradition of changing the prize for the winner of the Casino Gauntlet match. This would become a world title match contract that can be used at any time, similar to a Money in the Bank contract. Christian Cage, MJF, and Athena are the only people to have won this.Earlier tonight at Forbidden Door, one of these was executed unsuccessfully, as The Fallen Goddess could not get the win over Toni Storm. During the pay-per-view's post-show media scrum, Tony Khan discussed the future of these world title match contracts. He wished to be unique and no longer have situations where a major title match becomes impromptu because of this rule.&quot;I think that I want AEW to be different and I’ve been listening to the feedback and the voice of the fans and I think people want the championships in the sport of pro wrestling to have integrity. We’re having the best year in the history of AEW and I think a lot of it is that we’re willing to listen to the fans, that we care about the sport and we want the fans to believe in what we’re doing…I also think it’s very, very important to promote championship matches. I don’t want to have a big ticket championship match that we’re unable to advertise, and also I don’t really want to necessarily utilise a stipulation here that is being utilised in other places.&quot;He did not want to utilize a stipulation that had been used elsewhere and wanted to properly promote these potential championship matches. Khan announced that from now on, these world title contracts obtained must be executed with a week's notice.&quot;I’m not trying to duplicate what other people are doing, I really believe we are our own promotion. So that’s why going forward I want to set the tone that from now on I think the right thing to do is all contract executions should be on at least a week’s notice so we can properly promote the matches, so we can properly give the fans notice and have the integrity of a championship match. I think it’s for the best for us, I think it’s for the best for our media partners and for the integrity of the championship.” [H/T WrestleTalk]As of now, only MJF is left with his world title match contract, as he did not use it earlier tonight. It remains to be seen if he'll be forced to use this soon.AEW made history earlier at Forbidden DoorEarlier, during Forbidden Door, it was revealed that AEW had broken the attendance record for a wrestling show at The O2 Arena in London, surpassing 18,000 attendees.Later in the night, Tony Schiavone confirmed this and announced the official number: 18,992. This number has officially beaten WWE's Money in the Bank PLE in 2023.WrestlePurists @WrestlePuristsLINKThe official attendance number for Forbidden Door in the O2 Arena: 18,992 #ForbiddenDoorAEW has been on a roll so far in 2025, and with about four months remaining in the year, they can add on to this. This also means four more pay-per-views to go for them that fans can look forward to.