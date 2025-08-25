  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Tony Khan officially changes major AEW rule after Forbidden Door 2025

Tony Khan officially changes major AEW rule after Forbidden Door 2025

By Enzo Curabo
Published Aug 25, 2025 00:39 GMT
Tony Khan is the president of All Elite Wrestling [Photo courtesy of AEW
Tony Khan is the president of All Elite Wrestling [Photo courtesy of AEW's Official YouTube Channel]

Tony Khan made an official change to one of AEW's unique rules earlier today, following the conclusion of Forbidden Door. This comes after it was showcased during the show.

Ad

Last year at All In: London, the promotion began the tradition of changing the prize for the winner of the Casino Gauntlet match. This would become a world title match contract that can be used at any time, similar to a Money in the Bank contract. Christian Cage, MJF, and Athena are the only people to have won this.

Earlier tonight at Forbidden Door, one of these was executed unsuccessfully, as The Fallen Goddess could not get the win over Toni Storm. During the pay-per-view's post-show media scrum, Tony Khan discussed the future of these world title match contracts. He wished to be unique and no longer have situations where a major title match becomes impromptu because of this rule.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I think that I want AEW to be different and I’ve been listening to the feedback and the voice of the fans and I think people want the championships in the sport of pro wrestling to have integrity. We’re having the best year in the history of AEW and I think a lot of it is that we’re willing to listen to the fans, that we care about the sport and we want the fans to believe in what we’re doing…I also think it’s very, very important to promote championship matches. I don’t want to have a big ticket championship match that we’re unable to advertise, and also I don’t really want to necessarily utilise a stipulation here that is being utilised in other places."
Ad

He did not want to utilize a stipulation that had been used elsewhere and wanted to properly promote these potential championship matches. Khan announced that from now on, these world title contracts obtained must be executed with a week's notice.

"I’m not trying to duplicate what other people are doing, I really believe we are our own promotion. So that’s why going forward I want to set the tone that from now on I think the right thing to do is all contract executions should be on at least a week’s notice so we can properly promote the matches, so we can properly give the fans notice and have the integrity of a championship match. I think it’s for the best for us, I think it’s for the best for our media partners and for the integrity of the championship.” [H/T WrestleTalk]
Ad
Ad

As of now, only MJF is left with his world title match contract, as he did not use it earlier tonight. It remains to be seen if he'll be forced to use this soon.

AEW made history earlier at Forbidden Door

Earlier, during Forbidden Door, it was revealed that AEW had broken the attendance record for a wrestling show at The O2 Arena in London, surpassing 18,000 attendees.

Ad

Later in the night, Tony Schiavone confirmed this and announced the official number: 18,992. This number has officially beaten WWE's Money in the Bank PLE in 2023.

AEW has been on a roll so far in 2025, and with about four months remaining in the year, they can add on to this. This also means four more pay-per-views to go for them that fans can look forward to.

About the author
Enzo Curabo

Enzo Curabo

Twitter icon

Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.

Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.

If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.

Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications