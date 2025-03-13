AEW quietly makes two surprising new additions to official roster page after The Hurt Syndicate match

After their recent match against The Hurt Syndicate, two popular stars were added to AEW's official roster page. The move was surprising because the talents in question have been performing for the Jacksonville-based promotion since 2021.

At the recently concluded Revolution pay-per-view, The Outrunners competed against The Hurt Syndicate with the AEW World Tag Team Championship on the line. Unfortunately for Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum, they came up short against Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin, despite delivering a stellar performance.

The Outrunners have been winning fans over with their entertaining vignettes and matches over the past few months. The duo has now seemingly signed with All Elite Wrestling as full-time wrestlers. Moreover, Floyd and Magnum have been added to the company's roster page on its official website.

The duo finally being added to the roster page could mean that they are now under full-time contracts with the promotion.

Fans have been asking for The Outrunners to be regularly featured on TV since they add value to the tag team division. It seems viewers have finally got what they wanted.

The Hurt Syndicate member confronted MJF on AEW Dynamite

On this week's AEW Dynamite, Maxwell Jacob Friedman addressed his loss to "Hangman" Adam Page at Revolution. He was interrupted by MVP of The Hurt Syndicate. The former United States Champion recalled his first meeting with an 18-year-old MJF and reflected on his latest setback.

Before leaving the ring, MVP offered his business card to MJF, and the latter kept it despite refusing it at first. This could lead to The Wolf of Wrestling joining The Hurt Syndicate.

The segment between MJF and MVP on Dynamite was interesting, and only time will tell if the former World Champion will ever combine forces with The Hurt Syndicate.

What are your thoughts on Lashley and Benjamin's ongoing World Tag Team Title reign? Hit the discuss button and sound off.

