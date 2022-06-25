Former world champion makes AEW Rampage debut to help Andrade El Idolo

Former Ring of Honor World Champion Rush made his debut on AEW Rampage during a match between Andrade El Idolo and Ray Fenix.

This week's episode of Rampage kicked off with an excellent encounter between Fenix and Andrade El Idolo. The two had an enthralling back-and-forth contest before Rush's appearance piqued the interest of the All Elite fans.

The former WWE Superstar and the luchador went on for almost twenty minutes. The Lucha Brothers member almost had La Sombra beaten with the Spanish Fly, but the latter got his foot on the rope. He then hit a suicide dive on Andrade, and this was when Jose The Assistant and Alex Abrehantes got into the ring and started to argue.

This entire ordeal gave the perfect opportunity for Rush to make his AEW Rampage debut and help Andrade. He hit Fenix with a low blow, allowing the former NXT Champion to capitalize and hit the Hammer-Lock DDT for the win.

He then joined the former WWE Superstar as they assaulted the Lucha Brothers member. The duo then revealed the La Facion Ingobernables tee shirt.

Rush then removed Fenix's mask, but before he could do further damage, out came Penta Oscuro with a shovel to save his brother.

The former AEW Champion and Andrade El Idolo have a prior history as they were partners in the Los Ingobernables de Japon faction in the CMLL promotion. They joined forces once again at the recently-concluded Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

We asked two former WWE head writers about Vince McMahon stepping back from the company. Click here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far