AEW Rampage registers decline in ratings but an increase in the key demographic

Last week's Slam Dunk edition of AEW Rampage was a mixed bag when it came to the ratings. While it showed a decline from last week's viewership, there was an increase in the viewers belonging to the 18-49 demographic.

Friday's edition of Rampage Slam Dunk was a taped episode that drew 471,000 viewers, according to this report by Wrestling Inc.This was 14.20% down from the previous week's viewership, which was 549,000 viewers.

The show also had a different start time, airing at 7 PM ET instead of the usual 10 PM and was main evented by Trent Baretta and the "Switchlade" Jay White.

Despite the falls in overall viewership, Rampage registered an increase in the key demographic of 18-49. According to Wrestlenomics, Rampage Slam Dunk drew a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 key demographic, which is up 5.26% from the previous week’s episode, which drew a 0.19 rating in the key demographic.

TNT title match set for this week's AEW Rapmpage

The "Spanish God" Sammy Guevara continues his defense of the TNT championship this week on Rampage. This time his opponent is the former NXT and United States Champion, Andrade El Idolo.

The match came about because Andrade attacked Sammy Guevara with the championship belts after the latter successfully defended the TNT Championship against Darby Allin.

He is not a dirty skaterboi. He is not a trendy vlogger, and he certainly isn’t a goodwill shopping “cowboy”.



Put ANY title on #aew THIS is what a CHAMPION looks like. This man has dedicated his LIFE to Wrestling.He is not a dirty skaterboi. He is not a trendy vlogger, and he certainly isn’t a goodwill shopping “cowboy”.Put ANY title on @AndradeElIdolo and he will carry it with style. #AEWRampage THIS is what a CHAMPION looks like. This man has dedicated his LIFE to Wrestling.He is not a dirty skaterboi. He is not a trendy vlogger, and he certainly isn’t a goodwill shopping “cowboy”.Put ANY title on @AndradeElIdolo and he will carry it with style. #AEWRampage #aew https://t.co/MQzKlAQW4e

Tony Khan has since made the match official for Rampage.

