AEW Rampage hits a new low; draws lowest ratings of 2024

This week's episode of AEW Rampage was taped from UNO Lakefront Arena in New Orleans.

The show had a special lineup as several CMLL wrestlers made their in-ring debut at the Jacksonville-based promotion. The show also featured stars like Ricky Starks, Private Party, Dark Order, and many more.

According to Wrestlenomics, this show drew an average viewership of 314,000 and was rated 0.10 in the 18-49 demographics.

Expand Tweet

These numbers are down from last week, as the previous week drew a total viewership of 382,000. Also, the ratings were 0.13 among the 18-49 last week.

On the show, the AEW World Tag Team Champions Ricky Starks and Big Bill picked up a victory over the Dark Order's Evil Uno and Alex Reynolds. Further, Willow Nightingale defeated Queen Aminata.

In the main event of the night, CMLL stars Volador Jr., Mistico, Mascara Dorada, and Hechicero beat Matt Sydal, "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard, "Cool Hand" Angelo Parker and Christopher Daniels.

This contest was unlike anything fans see every week. The CMLL stars showcased their immaculate wrestling skills. Despite a solid hour of wrestling, Rampage couldn't draw viewership.

Fans are wondering if they will be regularly featured on AEW TV.

How do you think Rampage can increase its audience? Let us know in the comments section below.

Meet the lucky man married to Jade Cargill RIGHT HERE