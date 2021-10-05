AEW Rampage: October 1 episode viewership and ratings revealed as Bryan Danielson wrestles Nick Jackson

A great night of wrestling for AEW Rampage didn't bring in the expected viewership this week.

According to Showbuzz Daily, this week's edition of AEW Rampage brought in 622,000 viewers, which is down from last week's 640,000. This week's episode of Rampage was once again taped and despite a very strong match lineup, it still saw another decrease in viewership.

Match-wise, this was arguably AEW's strongest episode of Rampage with the one-hour format. That has to be seen as disappointing because the viewership didn't rise on Friday even with such a strong card.

Brandon Thurston @BrandonThurston WWE Smackdown last week Friday on Fox was watched by 2,252,000 viewers. 809,000 were aged 18 to 49 (0.62 rating).AEW Rampage on TNT was watched by 622,000 viewers, including 330,000 in 18 to 49 (0.25 rating).📊 More details and demos: patreon.com/posts/56997110 WWE Smackdown last week Friday on Fox was watched by 2,252,000 viewers. 809,000 were aged 18 to 49 (0.62 rating).AEW Rampage on TNT was watched by 622,000 viewers, including 330,000 in 18 to 49 (0.25 rating).📊 More details and demos: patreon.com/posts/56997110 https://t.co/OzLgwLI3fz

AEW Rampage placed third on cable for Friday

Regarding the all-important 18-49 demo, AEW Rampage dropped from last week from 0.29 to 0.25. With the viewership and demo both down this week, it has to be disappointing for Tony Khan and AEW as they produced an entertaining hour of wrestling on Friday night.

Last week, AEW Rampage took the first spot on cable for Friday, which is the best you can do. This week, AEW took the third spot on cable for the day with FOX Sport's coverage of Big 10 College Football and Gold Rush taking the top two spots.

Even with low numbers across the board, the fact that AEW can place third on cable in a late-night timeslot with a taped show is pretty impressive, all things considered.

AEW Rampage kicked off this week with a fantastic match between Bryan Danielson and Nick Jackson of The Young Bucks.

The main event saw a hair vs. hair match as Orange Cassidy took on Jack Evans of The Hardy Family Office.

