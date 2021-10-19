AEW Rampage: October 15 episode viewership and ratings revealed as CM Punk leads the charge against WWE

For the first time ever, AEW Rampage went head-to-head with WWE SmackDown on Friday night, but how did AEW do against WWE's biggest show?

According to Showbuzz Daily, this week's edition of AEW Rampage brought in 578,000 viewers, up from last week's 502,000.

Unlike recent weeks, this week's episode of Rampage went live. It just so happens that it occurred on a perfect night as WWE decided to go against the first 30 minutes of their show commercial-free with a great main event match between Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch. It was a battle for the ages, and both companies fared well in the face-to-face showdown.

AEW Rampage was the number four show on cable Friday, defeats SmackDown in the head-to-head timeframe

Regarding the all-important 18-49 demo, AEW Rampage also rose from last week from 0.17 to 0.24. With the viewership and demo both up while competing against WWE SmackDown. That overall, should be seen as a big win for All Elite Wrestling.

Last week, AEW Rampage took the 15th spot on cable for Friday, which is the best you can do. This week, AEW took the fourth spot on cable for the day with ESPN's coverage of College Football and WWE SmackDown taking the top three spots despite tying with AEW in the 18-49 demo.

Wade Keller of Pro Wrestling Torch reports that in the 30-minute block where AEW Rampage went head to head with WWE SmackDown, AEW defeated WWE in the 18-49 demo with 328,000 to 285,000.

AEW Rampage on Friday opened up with a match between CM Punk and Matt Sydal. The match went commercial-free on TNT.

The main event of the show was a six-man tag that saw Inner Circle's Chris Jericho, Jaker Hager, and TNT Champion Sammy Guevara take on Scorpio Sky, Ethan Page, and Junior Dos Santos of American Top Team.

