AEW Rampage: October 22 episode viewership and ratings revealed as PAC gets his rematch against Andrade El Idolo

The rematch between PAC and Andrade El Idolo delivered big time on AEW Rampage. But how did it impact viewership?

According to Showbuzz Daily, this week's edition of AEW Rampage brought in 533,000 viewers, down from last week's 578,000. This week's episode of Rampage returned to a taped format and was up against stiff competition in both the MLB playoffs and the start of the new NBA season.

Until the MLB playoffs reach their conclusion, this will probably be AEW's viewership on Friday nights for the next few weeks.

AEW Rampage was the number nine show on cable Friday

Regarding the all-important 18-49 demo, AEW Rampage also saw a drop from last week from 0.24 to 0.22. The viewership and demo fell after a rise last week; it isn't surprising based on the taped show format and the lineup of live sports they were up against.

Last week, AEW Rampage took the fourth spot on cable for Friday, which was extremely impressive considering their competition. This week, AEW took the ninth spot on cable, with ESPN's coverage of NBA and the MLB playoffs dominating a majority of the top ten for the day. It's difficult for any taped wrestling show to go head-to-head with live sports, especially on a Friday night.

The opening match on AEW Rampage was a first-round match in the World Title Eliminator Tournament between Orange Cassidy and Powerhouse Hobbs of Team Taz.

The main event saw the long-awaited rematch between PAC and Andrade El Idolo, and the two men delivered an instant classic on Friday night.

