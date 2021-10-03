AEW Rampage (October 1st) ratings down despite Bryan Danielson match - Reports

As noted by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com, who revealed fast national numbers that are not yet publicly available, the October 1 episode of AEW Rampage recorded 594,000 viewers.

He further noted that AEW did a 316,000 in the target demographic with a 0.24 rating. It should be stated that these aren't the final numbers which might change a little by the time they're out.

"According to the fast national numbers, which aren't publicly available, AEW Rampage did 594,000 viewers with a 316,000 in the demo, landing at an 0.24 rating in the demo. The final number won't be out until Monday at least, and fast nationals are rarely made available to us," Sean Ross Sapp tweeted.

AEW Rampage entailed some interesting fixtures on Friday

One of the most appealing matches of the week took place on AEW Rampage as Bryan Danielson went head-to-head with one half of the Young Bucks Nick Jackson. This marked Danielson's second match in AEW, and he made sure that this time it didn't finish in a time-limit draw.

After targeting Nick Jackson's arms for the majority of the match, Danielson locked in the Cattle Mutilation, to which his opponent succumbed quickly.

Danielson has officially won his first match in AEW as he looks to top the rankings so he can challenge for Kenny Omega's World Championship.

Friday's card also consisted of a big triple threat match between Jade Cargill, Thunder Rosa and Nyla Rose. Cargill picked up the win by pinning Thunder Rosa and further improving her ranking in the Women's division.

The show's main event saw Orange Cassidy and Jack Evans go head to head in a hair vs hair match. After a hard-fought match, Cassidy picked up the win as the Dark Order joined in afterwards to shave Evans' hair.

