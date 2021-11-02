AEW Rampage ratings see big jump from last week following epic Bryan Danielson vs Eddie Kingston clash

AEW Rampage, on the back of a great match between Bryan Danielson and Eddie Kingston, saw a huge upturn in ratings this week, going up by almost 90,000 viewers from last week to score 622,000 viewers this week.

The key 18-49 demographic went up as well, rising by about 14% to 0.25, from last week's 0.22. Rampage ranked 4th across cable originals in the the demographic. WWE SmackDown won in both, total viewers and people 18-49 but Rampage was marginally ahead in people 18-34, males 18-34 and females 18-34.

Brandon Thurston @BrandonThurston Smackdown ranked #3 on the day among cable originals on the demo, Rampage #4.



Smackdown obviously led in total and P18-49.



Rampage led in the younger half of the demo. In P18-34, Rampage was ahead 122,000 to Smackdown's 108,000. Rampage was higher in both M18-34 and F18-34.

Rampage opened with Bryan Danielson vs Eddie Kingston in the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament as fans gave both a standing ovation for what was an outstanding match. The next match saw Dante Martin defeat Matt Sydal in another quality match.

In the main event, AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker defeated Abadon in a Halloween themed Trick or Treat Street Fight to deny the Living Dead Girl a future shot at the AEW Women's Championship. All in all, it was one of the best episodes of AEW Rampage yet.

Bryan Danielson will face the winner of Jon Moxley vs Orange Cassidy in the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament final

After a tough win over the Mad King which saw his chest turn red, Bryan Danielson will now face the winner of Jon Moxley vs Orange Cassidy. Mox and Freshly Squeezed will square off on the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite.

The American Dragon has his eyes set on the AEW World Championship but toppling Jon Moxley or Orange Cassidy won't be easy. Assuming Jon Moxley wins, Bryan Danielson will have to prepare himself for a beating at the hands of one of the most dangerous characters in AEW.

Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley have faced each other countless times in WWE and watching them compete once more on AEW will be a spectacular treat for everyone watching.

