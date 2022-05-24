×
Create
Notifications

AEW Rampage continues ratings increase for last Friday's show

May 20 episode of AEW Rampage was a packed show
May 20 episode of AEW Rampage was a packed show
Adrian Carl Nicodemus
Adrian Carl Nicodemus
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
visit
Modified May 24, 2022 07:29 AM IST
News

For the second straight week, AEW Rampage sees another ratings increase despite starting at an early timeslot.

Last Friday's episode took place at 7 PM ET due to TNT's airing of the NBA's Western Conference Finals between the Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks. This was after two consecutive weeks of 5:30 PM ET special start time due to the channel's coverage of NHL's Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley defeated Matt Sydal and Dante Martin in the main event. Meanwhile, Kris Statlander outclassed Red Velvet to advance to the semi-final round of the Women's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament.

According to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily, last Friday's show drew an audience of 410,000, a huge upward compared to 340,000 viewers from the May 13 show.

For key demo ratings, the May 20 episode recorded a 0.15 in the 18-49 range, much better than the 0.12 rating from May 13, as per WrestleNomics.

WWE Smackdown, Friday on Fox:2,031,000 viewersP18-49 rating: 0.45AEW Rampage, Friday on TNT:410,000 viewersP18-49 rating: 0.15📊 patreon.com/wrestlenomics https://t.co/mf0FUYTyIR

What to anticipate on AEW programming for this week?

Before the Double or Nothing pay-per-view, AEW Dynamite will have its three-year anniversary special show in Las Vegas, Nevada.

CM Punk and AEW World Champion Hangman Page will have a face-to-face confrontation before their match at Double or Nothing.

The Owen Hart Foundation Tournament semi-finals will continue as Samoa Joe, Kyle O'Reilly, Britt Baker, and Toni Storm in their respective divisions. Adam Cole has confirmed his place in the finals after beating Jeff Hardy on the May 18 episode.

Shawn Spears will be locked inside a steel cage against Wardlow, while FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) will defend their ROH Tag Team Championship against Roppongi Vice (Rocky Romero and Trent Beretta).

Lastly, Swerve Strickland, Ricky Starks and Jungle Boy will have a three-way match before their respective teams face off for the tag team titles at the upcoming pay-per-view.

#AEWDynamite 3 Year #AEWDoN Anniversary THIS WED 8/7c on TBS-#Hangman/@CMPunk face-to-face-#OwenHart Semifinals: #ToniStorm v #BrittBaker;@SamoaJoe v @KORcombat -ROH Tag Title #FTR v #RPGVice -Steel Cage w/ MJF as ref #ShawnSpears v #Wardlow -#JungleBoy v #Swerve v #Starks https://t.co/hqondOd4JZ
Also Read Article Continues below

For this upcoming Friday, another women's semi-final match-up will take place as Kris Statlander battles Ruby Soho. The start time for Rampage hasn't been announced or confirmed as of writing.

Fans will look forward to All Elite Wrestling this week as Double or Nothing approaches closer. It will be interesting to see how the storylines take shape and how the promotion will book both Dynamite and Rampage.

We asked one of Adam Cole's opponents if he's the next Shawn Michaels. Check out his answer here.

Edited by Debottam Saha
Article image

Go to article

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी