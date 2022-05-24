AEW Rampage continues ratings increase for last Friday's show

For the second straight week, AEW Rampage sees another ratings increase despite starting at an early timeslot.

Last Friday's episode took place at 7 PM ET due to TNT's airing of the NBA's Western Conference Finals between the Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks. This was after two consecutive weeks of 5:30 PM ET special start time due to the channel's coverage of NHL's Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley defeated Matt Sydal and Dante Martin in the main event. Meanwhile, Kris Statlander outclassed Red Velvet to advance to the semi-final round of the Women's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament.

According to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily, last Friday's show drew an audience of 410,000, a huge upward compared to 340,000 viewers from the May 13 show.

For key demo ratings, the May 20 episode recorded a 0.15 in the 18-49 range, much better than the 0.12 rating from May 13, as per WrestleNomics.

What to anticipate on AEW programming for this week?

Before the Double or Nothing pay-per-view, AEW Dynamite will have its three-year anniversary special show in Las Vegas, Nevada.

CM Punk and AEW World Champion Hangman Page will have a face-to-face confrontation before their match at Double or Nothing.

The Owen Hart Foundation Tournament semi-finals will continue as Samoa Joe, Kyle O'Reilly, Britt Baker, and Toni Storm in their respective divisions. Adam Cole has confirmed his place in the finals after beating Jeff Hardy on the May 18 episode.

Shawn Spears will be locked inside a steel cage against Wardlow, while FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) will defend their ROH Tag Team Championship against Roppongi Vice (Rocky Romero and Trent Beretta).

Lastly, Swerve Strickland, Ricky Starks and Jungle Boy will have a three-way match before their respective teams face off for the tag team titles at the upcoming pay-per-view.

For this upcoming Friday, another women's semi-final match-up will take place as Kris Statlander battles Ruby Soho. The start time for Rampage hasn't been announced or confirmed as of writing.

Fans will look forward to All Elite Wrestling this week as Double or Nothing approaches closer. It will be interesting to see how the storylines take shape and how the promotion will book both Dynamite and Rampage.

