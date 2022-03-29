AEW Rampage marks new lowest rating for normal timeslot in last week's episode

The latest edition of AEW Rampage didn't do much to improve the situation. The numbers might have increased statistically, but it garnered a disappointing record since returning to the original timeslot.

Rampage went back to its normal programming of 10 PM ET last Friday. They were one and a half hours delayed from March 18 at 11:30 PM ET due to the NCAA March Madness coverage on TNT.

According to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily, last Friday's Rampage generated 425,000 viewers on TNT. This was up 6.78% compared to March 18, which had 398,000.

Rampage showed improvement in key demographics as it went to a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 group. This was better than the 0.13 on March 18, for 7.69% increase. The demo rating drew 182,000 of 18-49 audiences last Friday, compared to 166,000 on March 18, for 9.64% increase, based on Wrestlenomics.

While the numbers have increased, history says otherwise. Friday's Rampage suffered an all-time low for normal timeslot airings in the history of the show, as they drew the lowest viewership and key demographic ratings.

It surpassed the previous low record for key demo rating of October 8, 2021 which was 0.17. The current lowest viewership breaks the November 26, 2021 record of 431,000 viewers, all in the normal timeslot.

The latest edition featured Ricky Starks retaining his FTW Championship against Swerve Strickland. Keith Lee proceeded to crash the party by attacking Team Taz.

What's on the cards for AEW Rampage this week?

Last Friday, House of Black attacked Fuego del Sol as the he called out the group. This incident occured after he lost to them on the March 18 episode of AEW Rampage in a six-man tag team match with Bear Country.

The Dark Order had enough and they went out to confront the group. With that, another six-man tag match is set for next week's AEW Rampage as Fuego, Stu Grayson and Evil Uno will battle against Malaki Black, Brody King and Buddy Matthews.

Fuego Del Sol! @FuegoDelSol



This isn’t over House of Black! Turns out I got friends in Dark places…This isn’t over House of Black! https://t.co/PVjEeHWIzS

Even though it's the only match scheduled so far, it will surely bring people to tune in as both groups that emphasize the dark side will collide. It will be interesting to see who the real "dark and evil" stable is.

Fuego will also have an opportunity to showcase his dark side after being beaten several times before.

What are your thoughts on the new all-time low record for AEW Rampage? Sound off in the comments below.

