AEW Rampage registers massive drop in ratings for last week's episode

The latest edition of AEW Rampage following the St. Patrick's Day Slam edition of Dynamite didn't sit well with the fans as it registered another ratings drop. The numbers have decreased significantly from last week's show.

According to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily, the latest edition of Rampage only generated 398,000 viewers on TNT. This was significantly down from the 526,000 viewers from the previous episode, causing a 24.33 percent drop.

Regarding the key demographics, the Rampage show was dealt a huge blow as they only drew a 0.13 in the 18-49 group. The demo represented 166,000 viewers, causing the percentage to slide to 40.90 percent. Last week's key demo was 0.22, which created an audience of 282,000 from 18-49 at 41.13 percent, according to Wrestlenomics.

It has to be noted that Rampage was on a new time this week at 11:30 PM ET. The show was one and a half hours delayed from its usual 10 PM ET starting time.

The latest edition showcased Keith Lee beating Max Caster with a 'Big Bang Catastrophe' in the main event. Afterwards, he was assaulted by Team Taz members Powerhouse Hobbs and Ricky Starks before Swerve Strickland made the save.

The show also featured Darby Allin defeating The Butcher via count out in the opening bout. The Andrade Family Office (AFO) attacked Darby and Sting until The Hardys showed up to even the odds. Matt Hardy challenged his former group to an eight-man tornado tag team match for Dynamite.

Red Velvet defeated Leyla Hirsch, thanks to Kris Statlander's help. The House of Black came out victorious by beating Fuego del Sol and Bear Country.

What is in store at AEW Dynamite next week in Texas?

The upcoming AEW Dynamite at the HEB Center in Texas could have an impact on Rampage as they try to regain momentum.

On this week's Dynamite, MJF will address the fans following his brutal attack on Wardlow during his TNT title match against Scorpion Sky. It will be interesting to see what his plans will be after the assault.

The Jericho Appreciation Society will have their debut match as Chris Jericho and Daniel Garcia go up against Dark Order's John Silver and Alex Reynolds. It will be a barometer for fans to see if the newly formed stable can be a threat to reckon with in the coming weeks or months.

The aftermath of these matches will have an effect on AEW Rampage ratings. It also remains to be seen whether the new time slot had an impact on the ratings. The show will hope to revert back to its usual number next week as it starts at its original time.

Which matches on AEW Dynamite are you looking forward to seeing? Sound off in the comments.

Edited by Debottam Saha