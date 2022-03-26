AEW Rampage Results: Winners, Recap, Grades & Highlights - WWE legend assaulted; former WWE star loses in controversial fashion (March 25th, 2022)

This week's episode of AEW Rampage featured Ricky Starks defending his FTW Championship against Shane 'Swerve' Strickland. Plus, Lance Archer collided with Dustin Rhodes in a battle of veterans, while Nyla Rose, who has her sights set on the AEW Women's Championship, was also in action.

AEW Rampage Results (March 25th, 2022): Lance Archer vs. Dustin Rhodes

Lance Archer brought out one of Dustin's students on his back during his entrance. Dustin then came out to quickly rescue . However, Dan Lambert also interfered and attacked Dustin Rhodes, allowing Archer to gain an advantage.

After being dominated for the first few minutes, Dustin finally found an opening. He then attempted a Senton on the floor, which Archer escaped, turned the tide in favor of the latter. During the commercial break, the former IWGP United States Champion remained in the driver's seat on AEW Rampage.

Back to the broadcast, Archer chomped Dustin's finger and continued to wear down his opponent methodically. Moments later, the older Rhodes brother finally began fighting back, first hitting a Bulldog and then following it with a Cross Rhodes for a close count.

Archer retaliated with a Full Nelson and a Chokeslam, but Dustin kicked out. In the end, Dustin Rhodes picked up a fluke win out of nowhere by rolling up Archer.

Dustin Rhodes defeated Lance Archer

Grade: B

However, the loss angered the former IMPACT star as he began assaulting Dustin after the match, smashing him into steel chairs. Many of Rhodes' students ran out to help their coach, but Lance Archer destroyed everyone in his path. The Murderhawk Monster hit Dustin with another Chokeslam on a table outside to reiterate his dominance.

Backstage, Jay Lethal said he has got some thinking to do before he can defeat Ricky Starks and Adam Cole, after losing past bouts to both.

Fuego Del Sol was in the ring, where he spoke about how he took the fight to House of Black on last week's AEW Dynamite, despite falling short. He then called out the Malakai Black-led stable. Just then, the lights went out, and out came Black, Buddy Matthews, and Brody King. The three of them brutalized Del Sol and were confronted by Dark Order while making their way to the back.

Backstage, Dan Lambert announced that TNT Champion would no longer be subject to an open challenge.

reDRagon vs. Dark Order on AEW Rampage

Kyle O'Reilly began things in this match on AEW Rampage by getting the better of Alan Angels in the opening moments of the clash. However, once Angels managed to tag in Preston Vance, the tide turned in Dark Order's favor.

Back from the break, Alan Angels unleashed a flurry of aerial offense on reDRagon. However, Bobby Fish seemingly tore off Preston Vance's mask, ruling him out of the match. This allowed reDRagon to execute the Chasing the Dragon on Alan Angels for the win on AEW Rampage.

reDRagon defeated Dark Order

Grade: C

Post-match, Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish continued assaulting Angels, but Jungle Boy, along with Luchasaurus and Christian Cage, came to the rescue. Adam Cole used this to his advantage and stole the AEW Tag Team titles, just like he stole the AEW Championship on Dynamite.

Nyla Rose vs. Madi Wernwoski on AEW Rampage

The Native Beast had it very easy on AEW Rampage as she quickly took down her opponent with a powerbomb for the win.

Rose defeated Wernswoski

Grade: D

QT Marshall was in the ring on Rampage, announcing that Hook had won the QT Marshall: Certificate of Accomplishment. The Team Taz member soon made his way out to the squared circle, where he quickly broke the certificate on the head of Marshall's student. While walking to the back, he came across Danhausen, who attempted to curse the youngster, but to no avail, as Hook walked away.

Shane 'Swerve' Strickland vs. Ricky Starks for the FTW Championship on AEW Rampage

The match on Rampage started with some old-school grappling. Strickland used his speed and agility to deceive Starks, taking him down with a dropkick. However, the FTW Champion quickly found his way back in the match as he continued to dominate the proceedings throughout the commercial break.

Back to the live broadcast, Ricky Starks hit a DDP on Strickland for a close count. The former WWE Cruiserweight Champion finally fought back by smashing a knee strike and following it up with an uppercut. Strickland also hit a leaping frontline for a close count, after which he executed a kick and a splash on the outside.

Swerve then took to the top rope, from where he hit a double stomp, but Ricky Starks kicked out at two. Powerhouse Hobbs took advantage of a distracted referee and attacked Strickland. This allowed Ricky Starks to hit a Roshambo on Shane Strickland for the win.

Ricky Starks defeated Shane Strickland on AEW Rampage

Grade: A

Post-match, Keith Lee entered the ring and attacked Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs, with Strickland also joining Lee. Several referees separated the four men as the show went off the air.

This week's AEW Rampage was another fun episode that lacked significant development. The standout moments from the show were Lance Archer's brutal post-match assault on Dustin Rhodes and Ricky Starks' successful title defense against Shane 'Swerve' Strickland.

Episode Rating- Grade: B

