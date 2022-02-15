AEW Rampage sees increase in viewership, key demo ratings lowest since December

The ratings for the February 11, 2022 episode of AEW Rampage are out. Last week's episode drew an average of 549,000 viewers, with a 0.19 rating in the key 18-49 demographic.

Last week's Rampage drew 540,000 viewers. Even though this week's viewership was up, the rating in the key demo was the lowest it had been since December 2021. Last week's show was headlined by an AEW Tag Team Championship match between the Jurassic Express and the Gunn Club.

Brandon Thurston @BrandonThurston

2,231,000 viewers

P18-49: 0.56



AEW Rampage, Friday on TNT (10-11p)

549,000

P18-49: 0.19



The lowest P18-49 for Rampage since December 31.



Daily TV ratings reports: WWE Smackdown, Friday on Fox (8-10p)2,231,000 viewersP18-49: 0.56AEW Rampage, Friday on TNT (10-11p)549,000P18-49: 0.19The lowest P18-49 for Rampage since December 31.Daily TV ratings reports: patreon.com/wrestlenomics WWE Smackdown, Friday on Fox (8-10p)2,231,000 viewersP18-49: 0.56AEW Rampage, Friday on TNT (10-11p)549,000P18-49: 0.19The lowest P18-49 for Rampage since December 31.📊 Daily TV ratings reports: patreon.com/wrestlenomics https://t.co/enXiEY8k9Z

The show opened with the Young Bucks taking on familiar foes in the form of Roppongi Vice, a team consisting of Trent Beretta and Rocky Romero. The former AEW World Tag Team Champions came out on top in a very good opener. The match was followed by Britt Baker taking on Thunder Rosa's disciple, Robyn Renegade.

The Good Doctor came out on top and unscathed as Hook made his way to the ring for yet another match. The second generation superstar defeated Blake Li as we continue the build towards a potential Hook versus QT Marshall match. That's a contest that could possibly take place at AEW Revolution.

In the main event, Jurassic Express settled their issues with the Gunn Club as Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus defended their tag team titles successfully.

5 Matches have been announced for AEW Dynamite

sammy guevara @sammyguevara Darby vs Guevara III is gonna be wild! Darby vs Guevara III is gonna be wild!

Wednesday's Dynamite looks to be a stacked show as 5 matches have been announced ahead of time, including a TNT Championship match.

Sammy Guevara will take on Darby Allin in a bout for the TNT title. Both men have been positioned as two of the pillars of the promotion, and their styles should mean that this is likely to be an exhilarating and high-octane affair.

The next match announced will see Max Caster take on Wardlow in a match where the winner will advance to the Face of the Revolution ladder match at the Revolution pay-per-view.

Thunder Rosa and Mercedes Martinez will continue their rivalry in a No Disqualification match, after the former WWE superstar attacked Thunder Rosa with a lead pipe in the previous match, causing a disqualification.

The Inner Circle's recent troubles will come to a head as Chris Jericho and Jake Hager will take on Santana and Ortiz in a highly-anticipated tag team encounter.

The final contest announced will see 'American Dragon' Bryan Danielson take on Lee Moriarty in a dream match for all independent wrestling fans.

What do you think about the latest edition of AEW Rampage? Please share your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below.

