AEW Rampage: September 10 episode viewership and ratings revealed as PAC takes on Andrade El Idolo

According to Showbuzz Daily, this week's edition of AEW Rampage brought in 670,000 viewers, down from last week's 696,000. This week's episode of Rampage was taped, which seems like it will be the norm for most weeks going forward. There is no doubt that spoilers being out there would have affected the live weekly viewership.

WWE Smackdown on Friday was watched by 2,383,000 viewers on average, the most since Jan 22. 852,000 viewers were aged 18 to 49 (0.65 rating).



AEW Rampage on TNT was watched by 670,000 viewers on average. 347,000 viewers were aged 18 to 49 (0.27 rating).https://t.co/ap6FzoXTBk pic.twitter.com/IqqaawUM2n — Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) September 13, 2021

AEW Rampage delivered another fun night of professional wrestling on the 10th of September 2021. While it might be later than we wanted, AEW finally delivered fans the match between PAC and Andrade El Idolo. This high profile contest did not do much for the viewership, though.

AEW Rampage places third on cable for Friday

Regarding the all-important 18-49 demo, AEW Rampage saw a drop in numbers from last week as it went from 0.30 to 0.27. While both the viewership and demo are down this week, it's not really surprising given the taped show and the late-night timeslot.

Last week, AEW Rampage took the fourth spot on cable for Friday, which is solid, all things considered. This week, AEW took the third spot on cable for the day, with ESPN's coverage of college football and the US Open taking the top two spots on Friday.

Any way you slice it, the fact that AEW can place third on cable in a late-night timeslot with a taped show is incredibly impressive, all things considered.

This week's episode of AEW Rampage opened up with the long-awaited match between PAC and Andrade El Idolo. Judging by the way the match ended, this feud seems far from over too.

The main event saw Cincinnati's own Brian Pillman Jr. take on Max Caster of The Acclaimed.

Also Read

What did you think of this week's episode of AEW Rampage? What was your favorite match or segment? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Rick and Sid from Sportskeeda Wrestling talk AEW. Check out the Inside Kradle podcast today!

Edited by Arjun