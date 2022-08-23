"You are not going to stay on with those kinds of numbers!" - Wrestling veteran slams Tony Khan's AEW Rampage for poor ratings (Exclusive)

AEW Rampage has struggled to break past 400,000 total weekly viewers, which many fans have pointed out.

The former WWE head writer Vince Russo further slammed the year-old program for not growing.

Rampage's first-ever show featured not only Kenny Omega losing the IMPACT World Championship but also the return of CM Punk. Unfortunately, the show has struggled to grow its audience despite showcasing some of the best talents on the roster.

During a recent episode of Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo slammed the recent ratings of AEW Rampage, the veteran said there is no way in the world that the show is staying on with that kind of numbers.

"Bro, I’m telling you right now. I just saw the last Rampage, number four hundred and sixty-one thousand," Russo said. "That is on its way out! I’m sorry, there is no way in the world that show is staying on with that kind of numbers – unless Tony Khan is paying for the air time." [From 58:38 onward].

Russo continued, elaborating on how Tony Khan could be keeping Rampage afloat.

"If Tony Khan is giving them millions of dollars for that spot? Yes! But if this was legit programming? Absolutely not, you are not going to stay on with those kinds of numbers!" [Froom 60:00 onward].

While it's currently unclear why fans aren't tuning in to AEW Rampage, it's likely that the show's short runtime and pre-recorded nature are attributing to it being seen as a B-show instead.

According to Dave Meltzer, AEW is likely going to get an additional show

While Rampage seems to be struggling to push past 500,000 views per week, Tony Khan might already have his eyes set on expanding his promotion.

Even with around three hours a week, Khan consistently receives complaints about booking. Fans have often questioned how stars seem to disappear after being strongly booked - something another show might mend.

During a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer detailed his insider information on All Elite Wrestling's rumored third show.

"They are going to get another television show. We know about the reality show. And if they remain successful, their prospects of getting another show are there, and they have the roster," Meltzer said. [H/T: Wrestling Observer Radio].

Tony Khan @TonyKhan

In 48 hours

Wednesday Night

vs

It’s been a great summer of 12 straight weeks & counting for Dynamite on Thank you everyone who watches @AEW onTV!In 48 hoursWednesday Night #AEWDynamite @CMPunk vs @JonMoxley to finally crown an Undisputed @AEW World Champion!It’s been a great summer of 12 straight weeks & counting for Dynamite on @TBSNetwork in the top 2 shows on cable in the US + Thank you everyone who watches @AEWonTV!In 48 hoursWednesday Night #AEWDynamite@CMPunk vs @JonMoxley to finally crown an Undisputed @AEW World Champion!It’s been a great summer of 12 straight weeks & counting for Dynamite on @TBSNetwork in the top 2 shows on cable in the US +

While nothing is clear at present and has yet to be announced, could the addition of another show fix AEW's booking woes? With more hours a week, fans might just see the return of stars like Miro and even Colt Cabana.

