AEW Rampage witnesses an upswing in ratings

Ratings for AEW Rampage have surfaced and for the third week in a row, they have risen.

Rampage was a stacked card as usual. The Superkliq and Bobby Fish took on the CHAOS contingent of Rocky Romero, Orange Cassidy and Best Friends. Tay Conti fought Penelope Ford in a Submission match and the 10-man tag main event featuring Eddie Kingston, Santana & Ortiz and The Lucha Brothers taking on Daniel Garcia, 2point0 and The Acclaimed capped off another stellar night of action.

AEW Rampage, which airs every Friday night on TNT, generated another boost in ratings for a third successive week, totalling 571,000 viewers and receiving a 0.23 number in the 18-49 key demographic.

Tony Khan @TonyKhan Thank you fans who made #AEWRampage a top 10 show on cable (#7) last Friday! In 48 hours, Wednesday 12/22 is the Holiday Bash #AEWDynamite , & we aim to continue a great streak of Dynamite in the top 5. I think it’s one of our best cards ever, don’t miss Holiday Bash on Wednesday! Thank you fans who made #AEWRampage a top 10 show on cable (#7) last Friday! In 48 hours, Wednesday 12/22 is the Holiday Bash #AEWDynamite, & we aim to continue a great streak of Dynamite in the top 5. I think it’s one of our best cards ever, don’t miss Holiday Bash on Wednesday!

571,000 viewers is an improvement from the previous week's 503,000 viewers, and the 0.23 key demographic is also a jump from the week before, which clocked in at a 0.18. With all of this growth, AEW Rampage finished at #7 for cable television shows on Friday night, a ranking that is sure to grow in the new year when their flagship show Dynamite moves permanently to TBS.

AEW Rampage will air on Christmas Day

The Holiday Bash edition of AEW Rampage will air on Christmas Day, rather than their usual slot on Friday night, which will be Christmas Eve.

The Christmas Day edition of Rampage will feature a hotly anticipated match between Bear Bronson and Hook, who will be hoping to capitalize on the hype of his debut.

It will also feature what looks to be the final title match of the calendar year as Sammy Guevara defends the AEW TNT Championship against Cody Rhodes.

The title match involving The American Nightmare promises to continue the upward trend in numbers recently. With future superstars like Sammy and Hook also featured, the show has the potential to be a barnburner.

