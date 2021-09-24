AEW Announces Date for Dynamite Move to TBS, Makes additional announcement about Rampage

Back in May, reports emerged that AEW would be moving it's Dynamite program from TNT to TBS in 2022. With many citing continuous scheduling conflicts with hockey and basketball as a driving reason for the change.

WarnerMedia announced today that Dynamite will be moving to TBS in early January, while AEW Rampage will be staying put on TNT:

The All Elite Wrestling (AEW) franchise expands its WarnerMedia footprint with "AEW Dynamite" moving to TBS. beginning January 5, 2022. Until then, AEW continues to deliverworld-class matches and the most entertaining moments in professional wrestling today, with all-new episodes of Dynamite airing Wednesdays on TNT at 8 p m. ET... - WarnerMedia, Press Release

According to Yahoo Entertainment, the decision to keep Rampage on TNT and move Dynamite to TBS is all strategic, stating that "executives there want All Elite Wrestling to have the widest-possible footprint across WarnerMedia properties."

While it's only had a relatively short-term existence, AEW has proved to be a serious ratings driver for the Turner network. Dynamite has consistently provided strong ratings for the 18-49 demographic on Wednesday nights, and has been the number one show on Wednesdays for the last four weeks.

Dynamite is currently rivalling WWE's Monday Night RAW program in the same demo rating.

New Championship to be announced on TBS for AEW?

Yesterday, it was reported that AEW would be announcing a new championship belt for the women's division in the near future. The news delighted many as AEW continued to make strong strides to revamp its women's roster after serious criticism last year.

It is now being reported that the championship will be called the TBS Championship.

After two years of struggling to find their way, AEW finds itself with not only a stacked male roster, but a female one as well. It could be that with the move to TBS, All Elite Wrestling will have the ability to split up the women's roster a bit and giving them a championship to fight over makes perfect sense!

