5 female stars AEW can sign to bolster their women's division

AEW has been creating a lot of buzz for its recent acquisitions and reports of upcoming major signings. With the likes of Andrade El Idolo and Malakai Black coming into the company, it has become very viable for released WWE talent to find a home in All Elite Wrestling.

There have been recent reports suggesting that CM Punk and Daniel Bryan may be making a big move over to AEW in the next few months. However, the promotion does also need help in the surging women's division. The ladies of All Elite Wrestling have seen varying amounts of success since the company's inception.

Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D., is the current AEW Women's World Champion and a bonafide superstar in the industry. Thunder Rosa has officially signed with the promotion and has cultivated an aura of excellence around her work. However, not all the women in the company have been given a chance to showcase their talents, with some fans saying that they don't have enough women on their roster.

This begs the question of who the promotion could bring in to further push forward the women's division. In this article, let's take a look at the five female stars AEW can sign to bolster their women's division.

#5 Santana Garrett - AEW

The AEW women's division has seen a lot of improvement since day 1 of the promotion. A lot of that has come down to key veterans coming in to help flesh out the batch of talent. Serena Deeb has come in and produced critically acclaimed bouts against the likes of Thunder Rosa and Riho that have made her stand out among the best in-ring technicians regardless of gender.

AEW would be hard-pressed to find another veteran as experienced as Santana Garrett. The former WWE superstar was under-utilized in her run with the promotion. In addition to short matches in NXT and appearances in the Women's Royal Rumble, Garrett was never given a true chance to flourish in the biggest promotion in wrestling.

Santana Garrett is a former NWA Women's World Champion and WOW Champion. She has appeared for many different promotions around the world from Japan to the UK. It is a shame that WWE could never find a true role for her, but their loss could be AEW's gain. With All Elite Wrestling about to premiere Rampage, they will have plenty of TV time to bring in a talent of her caliber.

