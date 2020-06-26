Updates on 'icy' relationship between Tessa Blanchard and Impact Wrestling before her release

Tessa Blanchard, the first-ever woman to have held a men's World Championship, has been released from Impact Wrestling.

The relationship between Tessa Blanchard and Impact Wrestling had apparently grown 'icy'.

Tessa Blanchard became the first-ever female World Champion

Impact Wrestling recently released a statement where they confirmed that Tessa Blanchard had been released from the company, her contract had been terminated, and she has been stripped off the Impact World Championship title. Now, further updates have emerged in a report from Fightful Select, where it has been stated that Tessa Blanchard's contract with Impact Wrestling was coming to an end on 30th June and that she had not been cooperating with the company after having been asked to film promos from her own home.

On Fightful Select a couple weeks ago we mentioned that Tessa Blanchard blew off Impact's request to send in promos, and many didn't expect her to be at Slammiversary. Impact has now terminated her contract — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) June 26, 2020

Tessa Blanchard released from Impact Wrestling

Tessa Blanchard — daughter of Tully Blanchard and step-daughter of Magnum T.A — was released from Impact Wrestling following disagreements with the company.

Tessa Blanchard had a historic run on Impact Wrestling and became their first-ever female Impact Wrestling World Champion as well as the first-ever woman to hold a men's World Championship. She had joined the company in 2018, and made an immediate place for herself, before finally winning the world title from Sami Callihan in January of 2020.

In an update, Fightful Select has reported that Impact Wrestling had asked Tessa Blanchard to film promos, but she had asked for a day rate. The two could not come to terms regarding the rate and that caused a falling out.

It was previously reported, Tessa Blanchard was supposed to be taking part in an upcoming match at Slammiversary, which is set to take place on 18th July, but her contract was coming to an end on 30th June. Impact Wrestling had been hoping that she would be coming back for that one match to drop the Impact Wrestling World Championship, but when the management realized that she would not be returning to the ring soon, the decision was made to end her contract.

The report further stated that the release had nothing to do with the controversies that had surfaced in January. Since the pandemic started, Tessa Blanchard has been stuck in Mexico and has missed several tapings.

There is reported interest from a number of other companies, but it is not known which companies are looking to sign the 24-year-old Tessa Blanchard at the moment.