AEW Ratings: Viewership crosses 1 million again, Demo goes up

AEW has been providing some of the best television wrestling content in recent history, cranking up the heat since fans returned. AEW's efforts have been awarded with a steady and healthy ratings upswing over the last three weeks.

For the AEW Fight for the Fallen show, AEW crossed the 1 million mark for the third week running as the average viewership was 1.108 million. Although the rating was ever so slightly less than last week's (1.148 million), considering AEW had to compete with the Olympics, maintaining the same number was a testament to the amazing product the company is putting out there.

AEW Dynamite last night on TNT was watched by 1,108,000 viewers on average.



582,000 viewers were aged 18-49 (about a 0.45 rating).



Despite a minor dip in total viewers, AEW saw a rise in the all-important 18-49 demographic, scoring a 0.45 compared to 0.44 last week. Interestingly, WWE Raw did 0.49 on Monday so it will be fascinating to see how the demo ratings pan out in the coming weeks.

Can AEW make it 4 in a row next week?

Since AEW Fyter Fest Night 1, AEW has seen three straight weeks of over 1 million viewers. This is the first instance of that happening since AEW Dynamite debuted back in 2019. This will please Tony Khan and the AEW roster as they have been firing on all cylinders for some time now.

Next week's AEW Dynamite: Homecoming will look to continue the trend as another stacked card is already in place.

The show will feature a women's title eliminator match featuring Leyla Hirst and Allie. Miro will defend his TNT Championship against 'Big Shotty' Lee Johnson. Christian will take on The Blade.

The two marquee matches announced so far are Juventud Guerrera vs Chris Jericho as the third Labor of Jericho. The match is a major throwback to Jericho's time in the WCW Cruiserweight division.

The Homecoming show will be headlined by Malakai Black's first match at AEW as he takes on the EVP of AEW Cody Rhodes in a grudge match. The match is likely to be the main event in what should be another exhilarating show and hopefully it lives up to its lofty expectations.

