"You can’t do anything that we haven’t seen!" - Vince Russo harshly criticizes AEW's recent booking (Exclusive)

AEW's ratings have seemingly fluctuated over the past few years with Dynamite and Rampage jumping back and forth. However, according to Vince Russo, their recent numbers are signs of stunted growth and not growing pains.

All Elite Wrestling has managed to keep their PPV ratings around 900k since All Out 2021. This has been the same for their 2022 television ratings, with their highest drawing show being the February 9th Dynamite episode.

During the most recent episode of Sportskeeda's Writing With Russo, the former WCW writer shared his opinion on All Elite Wrestling's ratings.

"Nobody’s saying this about the AEW numbers, and I’ve been saying this for months... Before the Basketball playoffs, they were in the high 900 thousand... Last night, there was no basketball play-offs, last night they did about 850 thousand. So in that process we lost about a hundred thousand viewers." (03:18 - 4:08)

Russo continued, noting that he believes that fans have seen everything the promotion can do and that they still aren't innovating.

"Bro I’ve been saying this all along. AEW is gonna get to the point where they’ve done everything. As far as the match goes, we’ve seen it all! You can’t do anything that we haven’t seen!.. That’s why you need the storyline and the characters because they’re always different," Russo said. (04:09 - 5:00)

Vince Russo's experience with WCW could be something Tony Khan might want to take into consideration. However, as the promotion only just celebrated its third anniversary, it might just be too soon to tell.

Vince Russo recently warned Tony Khan against making AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door an annual event

During the same episode of Writing With Russo, the former WCW Champion reacted to rumors of Tony Khan making the Forbidden Door PPV an annual event. Russo drew comparisons to the World Baseball Classic event that's held every three to six years, and how the event is seen as exciting because of that.

"But my point is, bro it’s once every four years [and] it’s right before the season when everybody is clamoring for baseball, so it works. If you continue to do this like on a yearly... bro, it’s like everything else," Russo warned. (03:00 - 3:15)

It's currently unclear if the event will become annual, as Tony Khan has not made any official announcements alluding to that.

