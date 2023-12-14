AEW referee seemingly botched the finish of Dynamite match; Jon Moxley was fortunate to win!

The AEW Continental Classic Tournament matches are now in the news, including one incredible bout featuring Jon Moxley. That match took place on AEW Dynamite.

While Moxley snatched the win against his opponent, Swerve Strickland, one social media post wondered whether Moxley won because of the referee's botch.

"MOX WINS WTF HIS SHOULDER WAS UP. MOX ON THE BOARD WITH 12. Swerve gets in the finals with a win against RUSH & a Jay White loss," the post read.

Strickland's shoulder was clearly off the mat before the referee counted to three. It remains to be seen whether this botch will be turned into an angle in the future.

The Continental Classic Championship Tournament is heating up, with some of the biggest names now in contention for the brand-new championship.

Another referee had earlier botched the finish of Jon Moxley and Rey Fenix's AEW Grand Slam match

Jon Moxley recently suffered a concussion while in a match against Rey Fenix, and the event was Dynamite: Grand Slam. The audience was aghast to see Moxley going through two finishers before the referee decided to end the match and hand Fenix the win, along with the International Championship. Several fans decried that the referee in question should be suspended.

Tony Khan and his company have seen its wrestlers battle through quite a few injuries in the past few years. Bryan Danielson has now returned to the ring after suffering a broken orbital bone. Adam Cole, one half of The Better Than You Bay Bay tag team, has been sidelined because of an ankle injury at the Grand Slam event. Earlier, Jim Cornette had called out Tony Khan, questioning the safety aspect of AEW and its bouts.

What do you think? Should Tony Khan do something that makes his matches less injury-prone? Let us know in the comments section.

