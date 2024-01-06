AEW references Adam Copeland (fka Edge) with returning star’s new name

A certain wrestler made her return to AEW tonight on Rampage with a new in-ring name, which was revealed to be a play on the former persona of Adam Copeland, formerly known as Edge. The returning star in question is Kennedi Copeland.

Kennedi teamed up with Notorious Mimi to take on the team of Kris Statlander and Willow Nightingale on the latest episode of Rampage. This ended up being a very quick contest, as the latter duo just ran through their opponents.

Statlander and Nightingale are currently building up their chemistry as a tag team, and after showing their prowess during their singles match at the Worlds End Pay-Per-View, they aim to create a huge impact in the Women's tag team division.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful revealed an interesting detail about Kennedi Copeland on Twitter. Kennedi has been using her current name for her entire career, but she was introduced as Kennedi Hardcastle on Rampage tonight. This was interesting as Adam Copeland was known as Sexton Hardcastle before he made his way to WWE.

Kennedi replied to Sapp's tweet and said that she was indeed a huge fan of Adam Copeland and she would have lost her mind if he had been in attendance.

