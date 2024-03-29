AEW releases "The Final Boss" merch for Samoa Joe

In a move bound to turn heads, AEW has dropped a T-shirt dedicated to its world champion, Samoa Joe, with "The Final Boss" prominently written, a potential dig at The Rock's new WWE nickname.

Ever since returning to WWE as a regular character, Dwayne Johnson has adopted a villainous persona and called himself "The Final Boss," who is out to stop Cody Rhodes from finishing his story.

Recently, there has been controversy over the nickname as another AEW star, Serena Deeb, seemingly called out The Rock "for taking" the alias, which she mentioned before anyone else on an AEW Collision episode.

The competition to claim the "Final Boss" label is only heating up as AEW releases new merchandise for Samoa Joe. He is being pushed as AEW's Final Boss going by his new merch, which you can view below:

It's least surprising that AEW's decision to call Samoa Joe its Final Boss, a moniker that suits him perfectly, has already kicked off a furious debate online, with many seeing it as a shot at WWE.

Samoa Joe is scheduled for a massive AEW world title match

As WWE builds its WrestleMania 40 card, in which The Rock will play a huge role, All Elite Wrestling is also busy working on an important show.

A few weeks after WrestleMania, AEW will offer Dynasty on April 21st, potentially taking Tony Khan's company into a new era.

The Samoan Submission Machine has already looked like a formidable champion since capturing the belt at Worlds End, but he could face a massive challenge at the next AEW PPV.

Many believe Swerve Strickland is destined to be an AEW World Champion. He will challenge the former WWE star in a singles match. Strickland has been one of AEW's hottest talents over the past year, and he can cement his position as a top name in the company by dethroning Samoa Joe.

However, it doesn't matter who walks out with the title, as Joe and Strickland should deliver an outstanding world title contest.

