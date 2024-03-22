AEW star seemingly calls out The Rock for 'stealing' her nickname: "Someone took it and you guys would know who he is"

AEW star Serena Deeb seemingly made a bold claim regarding The Rock's new nickname in WWE.

Serena Deeb was out of action for two years in All Elite Wrestling. However, she recently made a comeback and referred to herself as 'The Final Boss' during a backstage interview at AEW Collision earlier this month.

Last week before Friday Night SmackDown, The Rock, who also made a recent return to WWE, took to social media and called himself 'The Final Boss.' The Great One followed up the nickname during his promo on SmackDown and was also mentioned by commentator Corey Graves as the 'Final Boss.'

Speaking on Highspots Sign-it-Live, Serena Deeb seemingly hinted that the former WWE Champion "stole" her 'Final Boss' nickname.

"Funny thing is I said that [The Final Boss] on Collision and then the following week — I don’t even know if I can say this. Well I can say whatever. He stole it? [Deeb laughed & repeated the co-host saying the nickname was stolen] Someone took it and you guys would know who he is."

LA Knight believes WWE was doing fine without The Rock

The Rock made his huge WWE return recently and got into the mix in the storyline between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns. The Great One also made a shocking heel turn during the feud, which was received well by fans. The veteran is set to make his in-ring return at WrestleMania XL, where he will team up with Roman Reigns to take on Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes.

Speaking on the Busted Open Radio podcast, LA Knight, who's often compared to Rock, shared his honest thoughts on The Brahma Bull's return.

"My personal opinion, without going too deep into it, is that there is some merit to having him there and at the same time, we were doing very well selling out and all that stuff even without him. He can only add to it or I guess some people could say he could take away from it. You never know. As far as business is concerned, business is good. It's good with him, it's good without him," said Knight.

It was recently reported that The Rock may stick around after WrestleMania. LA Knight and The Great One are both on the SmackDown brand, so fans may see a potential encounter between the two in the future.

