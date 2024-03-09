Female former WWE star calls Bryan Danielson her "dream" opponent in AEW

A certain former WWE Superstar has expressed their interest in having a dream match with Bryan Danielson after the two were recently seen sharing a photo with one another. This would be Serena Deeb.

Deeb has had a decades-long career, including a run with OVW, the promotion that ended up turning into WWE NXT, and a run on WWE's main roster. One and a half months ago, The Professor made her in-ring return after spending more than a year away from the ring. She has been on a great streak since as she has remained undefeated.

On Instagram, Serena Deeb posted a picture she shared with Bryan Danielson. She then mentioned her intentions of having a dream match with The American Dragon. Danielson is seemingly currently on his last major run as a full-time wrestler, as he looks to spend more time with his family once this run is over.

"Dream match…@aew," said Deeb.

Former WWE Superstar Serena Deeb is looking for her next major opponent in AEW

Last week on Collision, Serena Deeb talked about how she was looking for her next big opponent, and she called out the entire women's roster in the process.

Being a veteran of the locker room, her experience in the ring was like no other, and this also meant that she could be considered a measuring stick for up and coming stars.

The former WWE Superstar claimed that the competition she had gotten was lackluster, and she wished for bigger fish to come her way, as she would then prove to them why they call her The Professor, and the 'Final Boss.'

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen who steps up to her next, but a real possibility could be Mercedes Moné, with her rumored debut being next week at Dynamite: Big Business. She could be the major competition Deeb has been looking for.

At the same time, it could end up being any of the other major names on the roster, as there have been many stars who are on a great run.

Who do you think steps up to Serena Deeb? Sound off.

A former WWE star named 2 storylines for a WWE return HERE

Poll : Are you looking forward to Sereena vs. Mercedes? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion