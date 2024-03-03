Amid widespread speculation about Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) possibly joining AEW, fans have spotted a clue on Collision that may have teased her first opponent. The name in question is former WWE star Serena Deeb.

The veteran was interviewed backstage earlier tonight by Lexy Nair as she discussed her current run. Deeb claimed that her competition had been underwhelming so far and was looking for a credible opponent.

She then challenged whoever considered themselves the best to have a match with her. During the promo, Deeb also called herself "The Final Boss." Fans took all of this to be a little too coincidental, as Mercedes Moné's rumored debut is seemingly days away.

Several fans noticed how Deeb used the words "Final Boss" and how this was possibly a tease of Moné's arrival. For those unaware, the former women's champion was known as The Boss in WWE.

Many fans have been waiting to find out who her debut opponent could be, and they liked the idea of Serena Deeb possibly taking on the former Sasha Banks.

Mercedes Moné sends a message to Bayley ahead of WrestleMania 40

It is no secret that Mercedes Moné and Bayley have been close friends since their NXT days.

Despite not being in the same promotion, they have been showing their support for each other on various platforms.

After winning this year's Women's Royal Rumble Match, Bayley has earned a title shot. She will face IYO SKY for the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania 40.

On Instagram, The Role Model posted a video montage, as she claimed that it was now "Bayley Season." With The Showcase of the Immortals nearly a month away, she could be close to winning a world title again.

Moné replied to her friend's post, showing support for the latter. The Boss claimed that Bayley would indeed reign supreme:

“Bow down to new champ of the 🔥🔥🔥,” she replied.

Fans must stay tuned to AEW TV to find out if Mercedes Moné debuts in the company soon.

How excited are you for her imminent debut? Let us know in the comments section.