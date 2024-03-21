"Wrestling was cool again before he came back" - Major WWE star gives honest take on The Rock's return

The Rock is back in WWE and set to make his in-ring return at WrestleMania XL. SmackDown Superstar LA Knight has shared honest thoughts on the wrestling legend's return.

The Great One was initially supposed to collide with his cousin Roman Reigns at The Grandest Stage of Them All, but he turned heel and joined The Bloodline instead. The two stars will face Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40 Night One. This will be The Brahma Bull's first match since 2016, when he defeated Erick Rowan in six seconds at WrestleMania 32.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, LA Knight, who often gets compared to The Rock, has weighed in on the latter's return to WWE.

"My personal opinion, without going too deep into it, is that there is some merit to having him there and at the same time, we were doing very well selling out and all that stuff even without him. He can only add to it or I guess some people could say he could take away from it. You never know. As far as business is concerned, business is good. It's good with him, it's good without him," said Knight.

The Rock stated on SmackDown two weeks ago that pro wrestling is cool again because of him and The Bloodline. However, LA Knight disagreed and shared that it was already cool before the former returned.

"I hear him say wrestling is cool again, and he's right, but I want to make sure everybody knows it started getting cool again six or seven months before he got there. I'm not saying he can't add to that cool factor or that he won't. I'm just saying, wrestling is cool again, and wrestling was cool again before he came back. I don't want it to seem like all of a sudden it happened because of him. Nah nah," he added. (H/T Fightful)

When is The Rock's next appearance in WWE?

The People's Champion has made multiple appearances in the company this year.

He opened last week's episode of SmackDown, where he performed a musical skit and sent a scathing message to Cody Rhodes and his mother.

He's not scheduled for the blue brand this week, but his next appearance has been announced.

WWE announced that The Rock will return to Monday Night RAW on April 1, which is the WrestleMania go-home show.

His cousin Roman Reigns is also advertised for the show. It'll be interesting to see what transpires during the show.

