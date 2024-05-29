AEW could replicate a massively popular WWE storyline with MJF, predicts veteran

MJF made his return to AEW at Double or Nothing. A WWE veteran now thinks he could be involved in a huge storyline.

Aiden English is the latest star to comment on MJF's return. Maxwell Jacob Friedman has been out of action since Worlds End pay-per-view last December. This led many people to think that he could be leaving Tony Khan's promotion soon. However, that was not the case as Friedman returned at Double or Nothing and confronted his former best friend Adam Cole. After attacking Cole, he got on the mic, and in traditional Maxwell fashion, he cut a scathing promo. Since then, many people have commented on his return.

Speaking on the REBOOKED Wrestling podcast, WWE veteran Aiden English stated that Maxwell could join Team AEW in their battle against The Elite similar to how Stone Cold Steve Austin joined Team WWF against The Alliance back in 2001.

"It's like he's [MJF] a good guy, people like him but he's kind of bad guy tendencies and anti-authority. So, it's hard to put those guys as you company white knight hero stories. I mean especially he's had such heated things to say about like Tony in character in promos and stuff like that but I mean they've done it with [Stone Cold Steve] Austin like I said they have done it with Austin where he's come to save the WWF or whatever and even though he hated Vince [McMahon] for so long, right? So, I guess it is possible." [From 1:06:00 to 1:06:37]

Aiden English, now known as Matt Morris in independent circuits, is a former WWE star. Joined in 2011, Morris gained some popularity during his storyline with Miro (aka Rusev) in 2017. Unfortunately, he was released in 2020.

MJF recently aired his frustration after making his return

MJF had been silent for so long during his absence. Hence, now that he is back, he is talking louder than ever whether it's on the mic or social media. After cutting a fiery promo at Double or Nothing, he took his promo skills online.

Following his return, MJF took to social media to air his frustration but also concluded by saying he is ready to take over professional wrestling again.

"Y’all were gagging on it with a smile on your face for 5 years straight, then pretended you didn’t like the taste? If I were you I’d grab some chapstick cuz I’m about to take over the game you love, AGAIN."

Check out his tweet here:

It will be interesting to see how Maxwell Jacob Friedman will progress his storyline with Adam Cole.

If you use any of the quotes from this article then link to the original source with an H/T to Sportskeeda.

