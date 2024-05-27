MJF airs major frustration in first post after shocking AEW return

Former AEW World Champion MJF made his surprise return at Double or Nothing 2024. Following the segment, he shared an interesting post on social media.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman last competed at the Worlds End pay-per-view in December 2023, where he lost his World Title to Samoa Joe. Following the defeat, he was assaulted by Adam Cole, Wardlow, and The Kingdom. At Double or Nothing on Sunday, the 28-year-old confronted Cole and took him out with a devastating suplex.

The Devil later cut a fiery promo, mentioning Vince McMahon and New Japan Pro-Wrestling. He also declared his loyalty to AEW amid widespread speculation about his contract status.

Taking to X/Twitter, MJF seemingly aired his frustration and claimed that he was ready to take over pro wrestling again.

"Y’all were gagging on it with a smile on your face for 5 years straight, then pretended you didn’t like the taste? If I were you I’d grab some chapstick cuz I’m about to take over the game you love, AGAIN."

Tony Khan on MJF's return at AEW Double or Nothing

AEW President Tony Khan is seemingly excited to have MJF back in the promotion. Earlier this year, it was rumored that The Devil's contract had expired and he was dealing with an injury. Moreover, the former World Champion's name was removed from the promotion's official roster page. Hence, many believed he was WWE-bound.

At the Double or Nothing post-show media scrum, Khan said the following regarding Friedman's comeback:

"He’s a huge part of AEW. He’s a former World Champion, he’s someone that has been here with us from the very beginning, from the very first match in the history of AEW five years ago this weekend. And it’s great to have MJF back here in AEW. It was something really special for the fans for the five-year anniversary on a great night."

Over the past five months, fans missed watching Friedman in action on AEW TV. It remains to be seen what's next in his compelling feud with Adam Cole.

