Tony Khan addresses MJF's AEW future following his shocking return at Double or Nothing

MJF and Tony Khan stunned the wrestling world with the former's return to AEW at Double or Nothing. The star appeared in the promotion for the first time in 2024.

The Salt of the Earth came into the ring while Adam Cole was cutting a promo, and has aligned against his former tag team partner. This is the latest twist in a storyline that saw Cole mask up as The Devil and bring the stable, The Undisputed Kingdom into the Jacksonville-based company.

Khan was asked about MJF's return to the company during the post-match media scrum, and the President of AEW was open about his thoughts.

Trending

Khan said it was great to see MJF back and continued to reveal the wrestler's future was uncertain because of his physical issues. He spoke about how the Adam Cole incident affected the former world champion mentally, and he did need some time off. He then discussed Friedman's role in the company.

"He’s a huge part of AEW. He’s a former World Champion, he’s someone that has been here with us from the very beginning, from the very first match in the history of AEW five years ago this weekend. And it’s great to have MJF back here in AEW. It was something really special for the fans for the five-year anniversary on a great night," the AEW President said.[H/T Ringsidenews.com]

Expand Tweet

MJF quells rumors of him signing with WWE with surprise AEW return

MJF lost his championship at Worlds End in December to Samoa Joe and was out of action for a while. There were rumors about him signing with WWE, and also news reports that his injuries kept trickling in, which didn't bode well.

With the 28-year-old wrestler returning to the Jacksonville-based company after 148 days, the rumors will be suppressed - and the final blow to them will be the AEW tattoo that now adorns the back of MJF's leg.

Check out the tattoo below:

Expand Tweet

The star also stated that he had re-signed with the company and did not need anyone else to make him because he was a star in his own right.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback