Triple H referenced in AEW immediately after MJF's return after 148 days; clears up future in WWE

Triple H was referenced by MJF during tonight's AEW Double or Nothing event in a major way. Triple H is a key figure in the wrestling world, not only for his career between the ropes but for also what he's done outside it. As the creative head of WWE, he wields considerable influence.

MJF has been away from wrestling for a while, last dropping his title on December 30. Since then, he has been away and there has been speculation about whether he was going to WWE. He put all those rumors to rest with his return tonight at AEW Double or Nothing.

Triple H done a lot in the ring though, and one of the biggest moments of his career came back in 2002. The star had been away from the ring for eight months thanks to a torn quadriceps. He was wearing denim and the Madison Square Garden crowd gave him what would be one of the biggest pops in the history of wrestling. It's still considered one of the best returns of all time.

When returning, MJF wore a stunningly similar jacket, paying tribute to the one Triple H had worn all those years ago. The moment was clear, he was respecting The Game. Fans spotted it immediately, and even Sam Roberts tweeted it out.

On top of that, he also put any rumors about him going to WWE to rest. The star revealed a tattoo of AEW on the back of his leg and said that he was going nowhere and that he was going to stay in the company.

Fans have been chanting for Triple H to sign MJF to WWE

For years now, there have been rumors about MJF going to WWE at some point. Triple H appeared on The Pat McAfee Show with Michael Cole in the leadup to WrestleMania.

He talked about talent scouting and said that he was always hearing from different wrestlers from different places. The live audience at the show then started to chant at him to sign MJF. The chants can be heard below.

Pat McAfee indirectly asked him about MJF, but The Game didn't name him. Instead, he said that charisma was the most important part of everything in wrestling.

