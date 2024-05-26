MJF sighting fuels AEW Double Or Nothing return rumors - Report

AEW is set to present its sixth annual Double Or Nothing pay-per-view later today from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. There has been an increase in rumors and speculation as we get closer to the big event, and now there is new information on a potential major return by Maxwell Jacob Friedman.

MJF has not wrestled since dropping the AEW World Championship to former champion Samoa Joe at the Worlds End pay-per-view on December 30. He took time off to heal from multiple injuries. While there has been no confirmation on the return of the 28-year-old, fans and wrestlers have continued to speculate on MJF potentially jumping ship to WWE.

Earlier in the week it was speculated by PWInsider that MJF will return to AEW this weekend in Las Vegas. Now a new report notes that the former CZW World Heavyweight Champion was spotted flying first class to that part of the country.

It was reported that a trusted source was flying from JFK Airport in New York City to Phoenix, Arizona for a family event being held this weekend, and on the flight they spotted MJF sitting in first class. While this is not a confirmation of his return to action, it is interesting to note that the drive from Phoenix to Vegas takes around 4.5 hours, so Friedman would have had plenty of time to make tonight's show.

It was reported just this past week that AEW officials have been in talks with The Salt Of The Earth regarding his return. There was also speculation that his return could be held off until June as the Forbidden Door event is being held in his hometown of Long Island.

It was also indicated that MJF was secretly under contract, only known by higher-ups, after receiving an extension following the Double Or Nothing 2023 controversy. However, it wasn't clear if that deal had kicked in and essentially replaced the former deal which was set to expire on December 31, 2023. The deal makes Friedman one of the highest earners in the company.

AEW Double or Nothing pre-show updates

All Elite Wrestling has announced a 90-minute pre-show for tonight's Double or Nothing pay-per-view. The Buy-In will begin at 6:30 pm Eastern Time and will air live via X, Facebook, and YouTube.

Tonight's pre-show will feature two matches. Deonna Purrazzo will take on rival Thunder Rosa, while The Acclaimed will face Cage of Agony in trios action.

Expand Tweet

The Buy-In will be hosted by Jeff Jarrett, Renee Paquette, and RJ City. In addition to Jarrett working as an in-ring talent for AEW, he also serves as the Director of Business Development.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback