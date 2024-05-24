AEW in discussion to bring back 28-year-old former World Champion - Reports

A former World Champion is reportedly ready to return to AEW. The star being discussed is MJF, who hasn't been on the promotion for almost six months.

The Salt of the Earth has been one of the most pivotal characters in the Jacksonville-based promotion. He has been a major draw for years and held the AEW World Championship for 406 days. During his reign, he feuded with the majority of the roster.

MJF's indomitable championship run was ended by Samoa Joe at Worlds End pay-per-view. At that time, The Devil and his henchmen caused havoc in the locker room. After the match, Adam Cole revealed himself as the Devil, and he and his masked men brutally attacked Maxwell. It was then reported that MJF would take some time off to heal some injuries.

According to Fightful's recent report, MJF is allegedly nearing his return and could make a comeback at Forbidden Door pay-per-view. This event will be held in June at Long Island, New York, which also happens to be the 28-year-old star's hometown.

Further, the report claimed that The Salt of the Earth has seemingly renewed its contract with the company around last year's Double or Nothing PPV. Also, no update has been given about the star's multiple injuries, which he sustained in December 2023.

WWE veteran Eric Bischoff claims MJF's return cannot help AEW

The Jacksonville-based promotion has been struggling to thrive since the 28-year-old star's absence.

Speaking on Wise Choices, Bischoff stated that MJF's return wouldn't see any change in the Tony Khan-led promotion because the product has many creative issues.

"I don't think MJF is going to take AEW to a whole new level because it's not a talent-driven issue, it's a creative-driven issue," Bischoff said.

It remains to be seen if MJF really returns to the company at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view in June.