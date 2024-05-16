"It's just not going to matter" - WWE legend thinks even MJF can't rescue AEW at this point

Over the past few years, MJF has become one of the most popular stars in AEW. However, a WWE legend feels that even he can't rescue the company at this point.

Eric Bischoff doesn't mince words when it comes to his views on AEW's product. He has often bashed Tony Khan for his booking decisions. Meanwhile, MJF has been away from the company's programming since the 2023 Worlds End pay-per-view.

Amid widespread speculation about the former World Champion's AEW future, Eric Bischoff said on the latest episode of Wise Choices that Friedman's presence would not have a significant impact on the company's trajectory. He claimed that the organization's creative process was its biggest drawback and not its talents.

"I don't think MJF is going to take AEW to a whole new level because it's not a talent-driven issue, it's a creative-driven issue," Bischoff said. "I think you could drop The Undertaker into the center of the ring from a helicopter, have him repelled down like Sting did, put him in the center of the ring, and start a program with him in AEW and if Tony Khan is booking it, it's just not going to matter. It's not a talent-driven issue, it's bigger than that." [H/T: WrestlingInc.]

JBL recalls his encounter with MJF

Maxwell Jacob Friedman was perhaps AEW's fastest-rising star when he first started in the company. Since then, he has come a long way. Over the years, The Salt of the Earth has earned accolade after accolade thereby adding to his already impressive resume.

The 28-year-old's remarkable character work has helped him become one of the top heels in the business. While he is known for being a trash talker on the mic, he is actually quite respectful and smart outside the ring.

During a recent interview with the Cheap Heat podcast, JBL recalled a car ride he took with the former AEW World Champion. The WWE legend was impressed by The Salt of the Earth.

"I haven't seen MJF much. I've seen just social media stuff. There's so much wrestling out there, and I'm still with WWE, so when I watch something it's WWE because you only have so much time to watch. I got to meet MJF over in England. I was blown away by him, what a great guy, and the questions he was asking [were] very intelligent. He was asking stuff about Roddy Piper, and being a heel. We shared a car ride together back to the airport (...) really smart, young guy. I'm a big fan of him, personally," JBL said. [From 19:27 to 20:03]

MJF is reportedly dealing with an injury, and fans may have to wait for a while to see him back in action.

