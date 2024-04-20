AEW star comments on MJF making a blockbuster move to WWE (Exclusive)

AEW star Smart Mark Sterling recently commented on MJF's potential move to the WWE in the future.

MJF has been absent from AEW ever since he lost his AEW World Title to Samoa Joe at the Worlds End PPV in December 2023. Friedman's contract with the company reportedly expired on January 1, 2024; however, AEW and MJF have kept quiet on the matter. Many have speculated that after healing from his injuries, The Salt of the Earth will shock the world and show up in the WWE.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, Smart Mark Sterling called the rumors 'interesting' and stated that MJF's future in professional wrestling is bright.

Trending

"Yea, Interesting rumors... No comment on the future of MJF, I just know that it's bright." [From 04:36 to 04:45]

Check out the entire exclusive video below:

Matt Morgan believes AEW star MJF will soon head to WWE

Former SmackDown star Matt Morgan believes that MJF could be thinking of moving to the WWE after watching WrestleMania XL, which was loaded with many shocking moments. MJF has reportedly been a free agent since January 1st, and many believe that he is WWE-bound.

Speaking on his Gigantic Pop podcast, Matt Morgan explained how this is the right time for Friedman to jump ship to the Stamford-based promotion.

"My head would explode if that happened. There's no way he watched WrestleMania and wasn't like, 'F**k! I need to be there.' There's no way. He's a true wrestling fan at heart. He works his a** off. He needs to be there dude, and we see WWE will give you a legit opportunity to be yourself whatever you played somewhere else (...) I know he watched it, but I hope he had that thought that like, 'I need to get the f**k out of here,'" Morgan said.

MJF has done it all in All Elite Wrestling. However, he still has some unfinished business with Adam Cole, who turned on him at the Worlds End PPV. It will be interesting to see how the storyline develops after Friedman's return.

If you use any quotes from H1, please give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

WWE legend didn't always believe in Jade Cargill. He thought she was 'a pretty girl'. More HERE.