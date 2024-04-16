Maxwell Jacob Friedman would be interested in joining WWE, says 3-time champion

Former women's champion Liv Morgan has claimed that AEW star Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) would be interested in joining the Stamford-based promotion. The former AEW World Champion has established himself as one of the most sought-after wrestlers due to his stint with the Jacksonville-based promotion.

At the end of last year, Friedman lost to Samoa Joe and vanished from All Elite Wrestling after Adam Cole was revealed to be The Devil alongside Roderick Strong, Wardlow, and The Kingdom. It's been several months, and the former AEW World Champion hasn't appeared on weekly television.

Meanwhile, Liv Morgan was spotted at WWE World chatting with Gorilla Position after WrestleMania XL on Saturday. During their conversation, the former SmackDown Women's Champion stated that Maxwell Jacob Friedman would be interested in joining the promotion.

"I don't know. I have no idea. I don't know; it's not something we talk about. I mean, I guess we're just going to have to see. I don't know the status of his [MJF] dealings. I mean, I'm sure he'd be interested, who wouldn't?" said Morgan. [From 8:30 to 9:05]

The two are friends in real life and are often seen together during movie premieres. It will be interesting to see if the 28-year-old star ever moves to the Stamford-based promotion.

Liv Morgan determined to win the Women's World Championship following WWE RAW!

Monday Night RAW started with an unfortunate announcement as Rhea Ripley's reign as Women's World Champion ended at 380 days. The injury reportedly transpired during last week's backstage segment with Liv Morgan.

Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley almost got into another brawl after Mami relinquished her title. The Enforcer bid farewell to the members of The Judgment Day and walked away, as there was no concrete timeline for her return.

Meanwhile, WWE announced that a new Women's World Champion will be crowned on next week's episode of Monday Night RAW. During a backstage interview, Liv Morgan declared that she was coming after the title. It will be interesting to see if the former champion reclaims glory next week.

