Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley opened WWE RAW tonight with a very unfortunate update for fans.

At WrestleMania, Rhea Ripley defeated Becky Lynch to retain her WWE Women's World Championship and extend her title reign to more than a year. The star was able to have a successful night at the biggest WWE event of the year, but unfortunately for her, things would not continue going her way on RAW.

During RAW, she was walking backstage when she was ambushed by Liv Morgan. During the segment, Morgan threw a chair at Rhea's head, taking her out. Morgan was dragged away while Ripley needed help from the officials who were all looking after her. Dominik was very worried at her side, with it being unclear how hurt Ripley was.

According to a report, Ripley was injured last week during RAW and the injury was severe enough that WWE were considering taking the title away from her.

She opened tonight's episode of WWE RAW. The star had a sling on her arm as she came into the ring with her title to cut a promo on the 380th day as the champion. She addressed the rumors and said that fans knew what was going on with her. After the attack by Morgan, Ripley was told that she was going to be on the bench for quite a few months. She said that she was forced to leave WWE to recover.

She said that she had been told she needed to vacate the Women's World Championship. Fans chanted "no," outraged at hearing that her title reign was coming to an end the way that it was. The Eradicator said that the championship meant the most to her in her entire life and that's why this was so painful for her, as she laid it on the mat in front of her.

Rhea Ripley promised revenge on Liv Morgan when she returned to WWE

Rhea Ripley blamed Morgan and said that this was all because of her "Revenge tour." She said that the star had no respect for her for the blindsided attack on her.

The Nightmare said that when she came back to WWE, she was coming back for blood.

She added that she was not going to be just gone because of an injury, but when she was going to have to be locked up in Montreal jail. Morgan came out and security guards needed to hold Ripley back, but she attacked one of them anyway with a headbutt.

