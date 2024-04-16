Rhea Ripley suffers major injury; could be forced to relinquish Women’s World Championship on WWE RAW- Report

Rhea Ripley successfully defended the Women's World Championship on The Grandest Stage of Them All against Becky Lynch last earlier this month. Mami has already crossed the year mark as champion. Unfortunately, Ripley's reign may come to an abrupt end, albeit through no fault of her own.

Last week on RAW, a backstage segment featured Liv Morgan throwing a chair onto Rhea's head. PWInsider has now reported that the injury may be severe and there are internal talks of having her relinquish the belt as soon as tonight's episode of the flagship show.

On the Road To WrestleMania XL, Liv Morgan made it her mission to take everything away from Ripley, who injured the former during the summer of 2023. However, The Man defeated Liv and three other women at Elimination Chamber: Perth, inside the Women's Chamber Match to earn a shot at Ripley's title at WrestleMania.

While it appeared Morgan and her former tag team partner-turned-rival were heading for a lengthy program in WWE, it may have to get postponed owing to the unforeseen turn of events.

Rhea Ripley's ongoing reign is the longest anyone has held the Women's World Championship (formerly the SmackDown Title) at a stretch (377 days and counting). It was previously announced that she will address Liv Morgan's surprise attack tonight.

