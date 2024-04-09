Rhea Ripley gets attacked by three-time champion on WWE RAW after WrestleMania 40

At WrestleMania 40, Rhea Ripley retained the WWE Women's World Championship. On the RAW after WrestleMania, she was attacked by Liv Morgan.

Morgan and Ripley were former tag team partners known as "Liv 4 Brutality". Rhea eventually turned her back on the former SmackDown Women's Champion and joined forces with The Judgment Day in a career-defining move.

On the RAW after WrestleMania 40, Liv Morgan set her sights on Ripley as she threw a chair at the Women's World Championship. She then engaged in a backstage brawl with The Eradicator.

Liv Morgan returned to WWE during the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match, but Bayley emerged victorious.

Fast forward to the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event in Perth, Australia, the former three-time champion again failed to win the Women's Chamber Match. A victory for Becky Lynch saw her become the #1 contender for Ripley's title and challenge her at WrestleMania 40.

After The Man's unsuccessful attempt to dethrone Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan has again set her sights on the Women's World Championship. With the Backlash Premium Live Event around the corner, Morgan could be the next superstar to challenge Ripley.

