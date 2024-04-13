Rhea Ripley booked for intense segment on Monday Night RAW this week

The WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley has been advertised for next week's episode of Monday Night RAW.

The Eradicator has been a dominant champ for over a year now. Ever since defeating Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39, Ripley has put on a string of successful title defenses. Her latest title defense was at WrestleMania XL, where she fought off a valiant Becky Lynch to retain the Women's World Championship.

On the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW, The Judgment Day member will address Liv Morgan's brutal attack on her. Last Monday on the red brand, Rhea was in the backstage area with "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio when Morgan blindsided her. The star laid out Mami with a steel chair. The champ was in a crumpled mess as WWE officials rushed in to separate the two women.

The two stars have a lot of history with each other. Although they are bitter rivals now, they were tag partners at one point. Despite not being at WrestleMania, Morgan sent out a warning to The Nightmare and stated that she would be coming for the title.

Vince Russo felt the Rhea Ripley segment was a waste

Earlier this week on the Legion of RAW podcast, former WWE writer Vince Russo reviewed the entire episode of RAW.

The veteran felt that the backstage segment was a waste of time. He suggested that there was no way Liv would take the title from Rhea and the whole angle seemed predictable and pointless. Russo detailed that casual fans often tuned out because of such segments on WWE TV.

"We got Liv Morgan attacking Rhea Ripley. What a waste of freaking time!" Russo said.

Next week's RAW may be an important pit stop as WWE continues its journey into the new era.

It will be interesting to see how this rivalry pans out and whether the unpredictable Liv Morgan can somehow steal the Women's World Title from Rhea Ripley.

