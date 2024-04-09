"What a waste of freaking time" - Wrestling veteran unimpressed by WWE star attacking Rhea Ripley (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo spoke about Liv Morgan assaulting Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley on RAW this week.

The Eradicator was backstage with fellow Judgment Day member "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio discussing the latter's match when Morgan struck. She attacked Ripley viciously and continued the beatdown until several officials arrived to separate the two women.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo said Morgan's attack on Rhea Ripley was a wasted spot. He claimed that the rivalry would not go anywhere, ending with Ripley coming out on top.

"We got Liv Morgan attacking Rhea Ripley. What a waste of freaking time!" [From 1:15:22 onwards]

Ripley has been a dominant champion over the last year. The Eradicator continued her dominant streak at The Show of Shows. In the Night One opener, she faced off against a determined Becky Lynch. Mami pulled off a stellar championship defense, putting down The Man with a vicious Riptide for the win.

It will be interesting to see if the Liv Morgan revenge tour can disrupt Ripley's championship reign and take the title away from her.

