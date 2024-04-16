Former champion has ambitious plans after injuring Rhea Ripley

A former champion just revealed her plans after she injured Rhea Ripley last week.

Last year, Liv Morgan was viciously attacked by Rhea Ripley, which put her on the shelf for several months. She returned at the Royal Rumble and embarked on what she called the "Liv Morgan Revenge Tour." She aimed to win the Women's World Championship from the woman who injured her. However, she failed to get her shot at Mami's title at WrestleMania 40.

Hence, Liv Morgan took matters into her own hands last week and brutalized Mami, leaving her hurt on the floor. Tonight on RAW, Rhea Ripley kicked off the show and announced that she would be on the shelf for several months due to last week's assault. She then announced that she had to relinquish the title but would return for it.

Following the announcement, Morgan was interviewed by Jackie Redmond. The former women's champion stated that she didn't understand why people were mad at her and questioned where this sympathy was when she got injured. She then mentioned that her revenge tour would end after winning the Women's World Championship.

It will be interesting to see if Liv Morgan will accomplish her goal and end her revenge tour as Women's World Champion.

