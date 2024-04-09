MJF leaving AEW amid sudden omission to sign with WWE immediately after WrestleMania XL needs to happen, says TNA legend

MJF's AEW future remains uncertain amid his continued absence from television. TNA legend Matt Morgan recently expressed his desire to see The Salt of the Earth in WWE.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman stepped away from All Elite Wrestling shortly after losing his AEW World Championship to Samoa Joe at Worlds End last year. In the lead-up to the pay-per-view, there were rumors about his contract expiry.

There's no official word on whether the two sides agreed to a new deal. However, the company fueled rumors of MJF's exit by removing him from its official website's roster page. Since then, he has been heavily linked with a move to WWE.

On the Gigantic Pop podcast, Matt Morgan jokingly discussed The Rock giving Cody Rhodes the "Dynamite Diamond Ring" on Monday Night RAW last night. The TNA legend further went on to explain why it was high time for Friedman to join WWE.

"My head would explode if that happened. There's no way he watched WrestleMania and wasn't like, 'F**k! I need to be there.' There's no way. He's a true wrestling fan at heart. He works his a** off. He needs to be there dude, and we see WWE will give you a legit opportunity to be yourself whatever you played somewhere else (...) I know he watched it, but I hope he had that thought that like, 'I need to get the f**k out of here,'" Morgan said. [11:30 - 12:43]

Tony Khan on MJF's AEW future

In an interview with SportsGrid, Tony Khan said he would be open to bringing back Maxwell Jacob Friedman once he recovers from injury:

"Well, it's something to keep an eye on with MJF," Khan said. "He's a great wrestler for AEW and has been a great world champion. He was very injured and I would love to have MJF back anytime and we'll see what happens here."

Cody Rhodes recently gave a shout-out to the former AEW World Champion following his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship triumph at WrestleMania XL. Will the two men reunite in the near future? Only time will tell.

