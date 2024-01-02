Unfortunate update on AEW star MJF - Reports

Former AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) could be on the sidelines for a long time if a recent report is anything to go by.

Friedman put his title on the line against Samoa Joe in the main event of Worlds End pay-per-view despite suffering a torn labrum. The 27-year-old star put up a valiant effort but eventually was choked out by Joe.

Shortly after the event, a Fightful Select report revealed that MJF is expected to take some time off from All Elite Wrestling to deal with his injuries. Now, while speaking on the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer has also provided some updates on MJF's status.

Meltzer stated that Friedman may need surgery on his injured shoulder, and the AEW star is "still debating" on the matter.

"From what I was told, he is either going to have to rehab the shoulder, which is the main problem, or he may need surgery and just judging from how severe it was, he may need that surgery. And the surgery would put him out for quite a while. He is still debating which tact to take. I think it's probably the best thing is for him to have the surgery but that's a long time off," said Meltzer. (H/T F4WOnline)

Expand Tweet

WWE veteran comments on AEW star MJF's future

While speaking on a recent edition of The Wrestling Time Machine, Teddy Long said that money is going be a big factor in MJF's decision to either re-sign with AEW or jump ship to WWE.

Long added that Friedman will "benefit" any promotion he eventually signs with.

"I think to him, you can't leave money out because that's it. If you leave the money out, then you get nothing. So I think MJF will go wherever the money is, and whoever is gonna give him the money, they're gonna benefit from that because they're gonna sign a guy that is certainly gonna go places in this business if you use him right. You have to make sure that that's done right," said Long. [3:26 - 3:50]

It remains to be seen what the future holds for MJF after the recently concluded Worlds End pay-per-view.

Do you think MJF will re-sign with AEW? Or will he end up joining WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

A former WWE star was upset about his release. He shoots from the hip here.