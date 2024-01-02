WWE legend opens up on MJF's future after AEW removes him from roster page (Exclusive)

Former AEW World Champion MJF was removed from the company's roster page following his title loss to Samoa Joe at Worlds End 2023. WWE legend Teddy Long recently gave his take on the situation.

Long believes MJF will reach great heights in professional wrestling and benefit any company he chooses to sign with. Many fans want him to join WWE and work under Triple H's creative team if he departs All Elite Wrestling.

Speaking to Mac Davis on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, the former SmackDown general manager mentioned that Friedman could be a massive asset to any given promotion if utilized correctly.

"I think to him, you can't leave money out because that's it. If you leave the money out, then you get nothing. So I think MJF will go wherever the money is, and whoever is gonna give him the money, they're gonna benefit from that because they're gonna sign a guy that is certainly gonna go places in this business if you use him right. You have to make sure that that's done right," said Long. [3:26 - 3:50]

MJF commented on his contract situation before AEW Worlds End 2023

Maxwell Jacob Friedman recently shared some interesting comments about his AEW contract status before facing Samoa Joe at the 2023 Worlds End pay-per-view.

In his new feature for The Player's Tribune, MJF spoke about his future in professional wrestling.

“I’m wrestling Samoa Joe for the [AEW] world title on Saturday night, and I have no idea what’s going to happen after that. You’ll probably hear some stories about me over the next few days: about my contract, about the injuries I’ve been dealing with, about the condition my body is in, about who knows what else. I’m sure it’ll all leak," he said.

It will be interesting to see if The Salt of the Earth will re-sign with the Tony Khan-led company or jump ship to the Triple H-run WWE.

Do you want to see MJF sign with WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from the article's first half, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

A former WWE star was upset about his release. He shoots from the hip here.