MJF expected to go on a hiatus after losing title at AEW Worlds End - Reports

Following his loss earlier tonight against Samoa Joe, MJF will reportedly go on a hiatus following the AEW Worlds End pay-per-view.

According to a report from Fightful Select, he will be taking some time off to recuperate from several health issues and injuries that he sustained during his active run as the champion.

Friedman holds the final calls to his booking, and he wants to see it all through. Sources within AEW told Fightful that he could be off TV right away, but in the end, it would still be his final call. This seems to be the most probable direction following recent occurrences.

They also reported on his contract talks. MJF is set to become a free agent by January 1, and he has not confirmed or denied signing with any promotion. Both WWE and AEW still stand as potential destinations, but many believe that he has quietly signed with the latter, similar to earlier reports.

With the Devil storyline taking a turn after the man in the mask and his henchmen were revealed, it will be interesting to see what takes place following MJF's absence.

