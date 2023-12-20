WWE’s backstage reaction to MJF claiming he hasn’t re-signed with AEW - Reports

AEW World Champion MJF seems to be keeping his options open heading into the 'Bidding War of 2024' by announcing he is yet to sign a deal with All Elite Wrestling, but what do WWE think of this?

During a recent appearance on the SI Media Podcast, Maxwell Jacob Friedman revealed that, despite some persistent rumors, he is yet to sign a new deal with AEW. However, he did claim that he would like to stay with his current promotion.

This was in response to a report from Haus of Wrestling, who was told by people within WWE that there had been no contact between them and MJF as they were under the impression that he had quietly signed a new deal with All Elite Wrestling.

Following Max's recent comments, Haus of Wrestling reached out to people within WWE again to see what they made of them. One person reportedly responded by saying the word 'storyline,' implying that Max's comments were all a work.

Another source claimed that they had heard about Max signing a new deal with AEW as early as mid-2022 before MJF returned from his self-imposed exile at that year's All Out pay-per-view.

Will MJF walk into 2024 as the AEW World Champion?

No man has held the AEW World Championship as long as MJF has, as he is the only person to have held the title for one year. However, no man has ever held the belt for a full calendar year, but Max has the opportunity to tick that off his list at World's End on December 30.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman will defend the AEW World Championship against Samoa Joe at All Elite Wrestling's final pay-per-view event of the year, which will also be the final event altogether for 2023.

Samoa Joe isn't the only person who has their eyes on the AEW World Championship though, as stars like Hangman Page and Wardlow have been circling Max and his crown as of late.

